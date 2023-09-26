Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Market close: Nifty 50, Sensex end lacklustre amid weak global cues; IT, banks among top drags

Market close: Nifty 50, Sensex end lacklustre amid weak global cues; IT, banks among top drags

1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 03:31 PM IST Nishant Kumar

Nifty 50, Sensex ended lacklustre on Tuesday.

Key equity indices Nifty 50 and Sensex closed lacklustre on Tuesday, tracking weak global cues, as the US Treasury yields hit a multi-year high and the US dollar rose to a 10-month high level amid concerns over interest rates staying high for an extended period and its impact on the global economy.

As Reuters reported the US 10-year Treasury yields rose as high as 4.566 per cent, to a 16-year peak while the US dollar index inched up 0.2 per cent to 106.2, the highest since November 2022.

Nifty 50 closed at 19,672.25, down 2 points, or 0.01 per cent while the Snsex closed the day at 65,945.47 with a loss of 78 points, or 0.12 per cent.

(More to come)

Updated: 26 Sep 2023, 03:38 PM IST
