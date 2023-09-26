Nifty 50 closed at 19,672.25, down 2 points, or 0.01 per cent while the Snsex closed the day at 65,945.47 with a loss of 78 points, or 0.12 per cent.

Key equity indices Nifty 50 and Sensex closed lacklustre on Tuesday, tracking weak global cues, as the US Treasury yields hit a multi-year high and the US dollar rose to a 10-month high level amid concerns over interest rates staying high for an extended period and its impact on the global economy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As Reuters reported the US 10-year Treasury yields rose as high as 4.566 per cent, to a 16-year peak while the US dollar index inched up 0.2 per cent to 106.2, the highest since November 2022.

Nifty 50 closed at 19,672.25, down 2 points, or 0.01 per cent while the Snsex closed the day at 65,945.47 with a loss of 78 points, or 0.12 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(More to come)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!