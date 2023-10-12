Market close: Nifty 50, Sensex end lower; mid, smallcaps outperform
Nifty 50 closed at 19,794, down 17 points, or 0.09 per cent. The Sensex closed at 66,408.39, down 65 points, or 0.10 per cent.
Equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and the Sensex closed in the negative territory on Thursday, October 12 on losses led by IT majors, including TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra, even as global markets were largely positive with investors awaiting US and Indian inflation data.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started