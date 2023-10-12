Market close: Nifty 50, Sensex end lower; mid, smallcaps outperform

Nifty 50 closed at 19,794, down 17 points, or 0.09 per cent. The Sensex closed at 66,408.39, down 65 points, or 0.10 per cent.

Equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and the Sensex closed in the negative territory on Thursday, October 12 on losses led by IT majors, including TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra, even as global markets were largely positive with investors awaiting US and Indian inflation data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The US inflation data may come around 3.6 per cent in September. India's September CPI-based inflation, or retail inflation, data may come near 5.5 per cent against 6.83 per cent in August.

Also, IT majors Infosys and HCL Tech are to release their September quarter scorecard today. Infosys is expected to report soft numbers for the July-September quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY24) mostly because of demand slowdown in key markets. HCL Tech, too, may report softer growth in the September quarter and reduce its revenue guidance to 4-6 per cent from 6-8 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Wednesday, TCS reported an 8.7 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit at ₹11,342 crore for the fiscal second quarter ended September (Q2FY24).

Nifty 50 opened at 19,822.70 against the previous close of 19,811.35 and touched its intraday high and low of 19,843.30 and 19,772.65 respectively. The index closed at 19,794, down 17 points, or 0.09 per cent.

The Sensex opened at 66,564.57 against the previous close of 66,473.05 and touched its intraday high and low of 66,577.60 and 66,339.42 respectively. The 30-share pack finally closed at 66,408.39, down 65 points, or 0.10 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mid and smallcaps outperformed the benchmarks. The BSE Midcap index rose 0.30 per cent while the Smallcap index ended with a gain of 0.60 per cent.

Over 280 stocks, including Bharti Airtel, Coal India, GAIL, Grasim Industries, Lupin and Zomato, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on BSE.

Top Nifty gainers today Some 29 stocks ended with gains in the Nifty index while the remaining 21 suffered losses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shares of BPCL (up 1.82 per cent), Maruti (up 1.76 per cent), Coal India (up 1.54 per cent), Power Grid (up 1.28 per cent), Grasim Industries (up 1.08 per cent) and Bajaj Auto (up 1.03 per cent) ended as the top gainers in the Nifty pack.

Top Nifty losers today Shares of Infosys (down 2.82 per cent), Tech Mahindra (down 2.79 per cent), Apollo Hospitals (down 1.92 per cent), TCS (down 1.85 per cent), HCL Tech (down 1.78 per cent) and LTIMindtree (down 1.71 per cent) ended as the top losers in the Nifty pack.

