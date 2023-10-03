Market close: Nifty 50, Sensex end lower; rising dollar, US bond yields weigh on sentiment
Nifty 50 closed with a loss of 110 points, or 0.56 per cent, at 19,528.75 while the Sensex closed the day at 65,512.10, down 316 points, or 0.48 per cent.
Equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty closed in the red on Tuesday, tracking weak global cues, as the appetite of investors for riskier equities further deteriorated on the rise in the US dollar and Treasury yields.
