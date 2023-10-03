Equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty closed in the red on Tuesday, tracking weak global cues, as the appetite of investors for riskier equities further deteriorated on the rise in the US dollar and Treasury yields.

The dollar and US bond yields have been rising of late as expectations of rate hikes have grown stronger. The US Federal Reserve is likely to keep interest rates high for a longer time to bring inflation back down to the Fed's 2 per cent target.

"US 10-year Treasury yields have soared above 4.5 per cent to their highest since late 2007 and on Monday staged their biggest one-day rise since early September, a move that punctured a rally in stocks, commodities and currencies," reported Reuters.

Investors now shift their focus to the policy outcome of the RBI MPC (Monetary Policy Committee). The RBI MPC meeting will begin on October 4 and the outcome is due on October 6.

Also Read: RBI monetary policy: Central bank likely to hold interest rates, policy stance-Barclays

Nifty 50 today

Nifty 50 opened at 19,622.40 against its previous close of 19,638.30 and touched its intraday high and low of 19,623.20 and 19,479.65 respectively.

Nifty 50 closed with a loss of 110 points, or 0.56 per cent, at 19,528.75 while the Sensex closed the day at 65,512.10, down 316 points, or 0.48 per cent.

The BSE Midcap index rose 0.09 per cent while the Smallcap index ended with a decent gain of 0.61 per cent.

Even though the benchmark indices ended with losses, some 262 stocks, including Larsen and Toubro, Marico, Zomato, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Coal India and Federal Bank, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on BSE.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices traded lower after falling to a three-week low in the previous session. Brent Crude traded near the $91 per barrel mark around 3:50 pm.

(More to come)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!