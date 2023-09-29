Market close: Nifty 50, Sensex end with decent gains; investors earn over ₹2 lakh crore in a day
Nifty 50 closed the day at 19,638.30, up 115 points, or 0.59 per cent while the Sensex closed at 65,828.41, up 320 points, or 0.49 per cent.
Frontline indices the Sensex and the Nifty ended with decent gains on Friday (September 29), tracking positive global cues, as investors shifted focus to the RBI's monetary policy outcome next week and the upcoming quarterly earnings.
