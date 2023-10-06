Market close: Nifty 50, Sensex extend gains into second straight day; investors earn over ₹2 lakh crore in a day
Nifty 50 today closed at 19,653.50, up 108 points, or 0.55 per cent while Sensex closed 364 points, or 0.55 per cent, higher at 65,995.63.
Nifty 50 today: Frontline indices the Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended higher on Friday, October 6, extending their gains into the second consecutive session after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained a status quo on repo rates and policy stance, in line with expectations.
