Market close: Nifty 50, Sensex extend gains; investors pocket about ₹2 lakh crore in a day
Nifty 50 and Sensex extended their gains into the second consecutive session on Wednesday. Nifty 50 closed at 19,811.35, up 122 points, or 0.62 per cent. The Sensex settled at 66,473.05, up 394 points, or 0.60 per cent.
Nifty 50 today: Key equity indices the Sensex and the Nifty 50 extended their gains into the second consecutive session on Wednesday, October 12, in light of positive global cues as bond yields eased ahead of the USFederal Reserve's latest meeting minutes and US inflation prints.
