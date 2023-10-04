Market close: Nifty 50, Sensex extend losses into second consecutive session; investors lose over ₹2 lakh crore in a day
Nifty 50 ended the day at 19,436.10, down 93 points, or 0.47 per cent, while the 30-share pack Sensex closed with a loss of 286 points, or 0.44 per cent, at 65,226.04.
Nifty 50 today: Frontline indices the Nifty 50 and the Sensex ended in the red on Wednesday, October 4, extending losses into the second consecutive session, amid a sharp rise in the US bond yields and dollar.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started