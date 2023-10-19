Market close: Nifty 50, Sensex fall for second consecutive session amid weak global cues
Nifty 50 today closed at 19,624.70, down 46 points, or 0.24 per cent while the Sensex fell 248 points, or 0.38 per cent, to end at 65,629.24.
Nifty 50 today: Domestic market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty 50 closed in the negative territory for the second consecutive session on Thursday, October 19 amid weak global cues.
