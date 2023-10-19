Nifty 50 today closed at 19,624.70, down 46 points, or 0.24 per cent while the Sensex fell 248 points, or 0.38 per cent, to end at 65,629.24.

Nifty 50 today: Domestic market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty 50 closed in the negative territory for the second consecutive session on Thursday, October 19 amid weak global cues.

Top Asian peers, including Japan's Nikkei, China's Shanghai Composite Index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell about two per cent each while in Europe, the UK's FTSE, Germany's DAX and France's CAC fell up to a per cent during the trade as investors remained worried over the prospects of an escalation of the Israel-Hamas war into a bigger regional crisis.

The Israel-Hamas war is keeping investors nervous, particularly after an explosion at Gaza's Al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital on Tuesday. As reported by Reuters, "Palestinian officials said the explosion killed 471 people and blamed on what they said was an Israeli air strike. Israel and the US said the cause was a failed rocket launch by Islamist militants in Gaza who denied responsibility."

Moreover, a sharp spike in the US 10-year Treasury yields ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks also dealt a blow to equities.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will share his views on the economy before the Economic Club of New York, later today.

"The prospect of no rate cuts any time soon from the Fed has driven 10-year Treasury yields to almost 5%, the most in 16 years, while undermining stocks," reported Reuters.

“Prices for US Treasuries, meanwhile, fell for a fourth day, pushing the yield on the benchmark 10-year note up another 6 basis points to 4.962%, putting it on track for a weekly rise of 34 bps, the biggest one-week increase since April 2022." the Reuters report added.

Mid and smallcaps outperformed the benchmark Sensex. The BSE Midcap index ended 0.08 per cent lower while the Smallcap index ended with a gain of 0.07 per cent.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices fell about 2 per cent as the US eased sanctions on Venezuela. Brent Crude traded nearly 2 per cent lower near $90 per barrel around 3:50 pm.

Top Nifty 50 gainers today Shares of Bajaj Auto (up 6.55 per cent), LTIMindtree (up 5.97 per cent) and Hero MotoCorp (up 3.74 per cent) ended as the top gainers in the Nifty 50 index.

Top Nifty 50 losers today Shares of Wipro (down 3.04 per cent), Tech Mahindra (down 1.52 per cent) and Sun Pharma (down 1.46 per cent) ended as the top losers in the Nifty 50 pack.

As many as 33 stocks ended with losses today while the remaining 17 ended higher.

Sectoral indices today A majority of indices ended with losses today, with Nifty Metal (down 0.88 per cent), Oil & Gas (down 0.53 per cent) and Financial Services (down 0.39 per cent) ending as top losers. Nifty Bank fell 0.31 per cent.

Nifty Auto (up 0.50 per cent), Consumer Durables (up 0.20 per cent), FMCG (up 0.14 per cent), Media (up 0.14 per cent) and PSU Bank (up 0.03 per cent) closed with gains.

Experts' views on markets Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities observed a sharp fall in several benchmark Asian and European indices dented the local market sentiment as the ongoing Middle East war continued to force investors to cut their exposure to equities.

Chouhan said the key concern is that if the war continues for long, investors would move to safe-haven assets to safeguard their interests.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said amid increasing global political strain, the US treasury yield, and underwhelming IT earnings, the domestic market continued to trade with a minor cut.

However, some optimism was evident in the equity market given global efforts to stabilise the West Asia conflict, which de-escalated the crude price trend. Auto sector stocks outperformed, driven by Q2 results outcome. Investors are closely monitoring the Q2 earnings season, US Fed chair speech and West Asia developments, said Nair.

Technical views on Nifty 50 Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas observed that on the daily charts, the Nifty has taken support at the 19,530 – 19,500 zone where support in the form of the 61.82 per cent Fibonacci retracement level of the previous rise from 19,333 – 19,850 is placed.

"We expect the Nifty to stage a pullback after the recent sharp correction over the past couple of days. We believe that today’s low of 19,512 shall act as a crucial support and until that is not breached on the downside we can expect the Nifty to witness a pullback towards 19,730 – 19,800 from a short-term perspective," said Gedia.

Chouhan said the Nifty is trading near the 50-day SMA (simple moving average).

"For the traders now, the 50-day SMA or 19,625 would act as a trend decider level. Above the same, we could see a technical bounce back to 19,700-19,735 levels. On the flip side, below 19,625, the index could retest the level of 19,520-19,480," said Chouhan.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.



