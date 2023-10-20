Market close: Nifty 50, Sensex fall for the third consecutive session; investors lose about ₹2 lakh crore in a day
Nifty 50 today closed at 19,542.65, down 82 points, or 0.42 per cent while the Sensex ended the day at 65,397.62, down 232 points, or 0.35 per cent.
Nifty 50 today: Domestic equity benchmarks the Nifty 50 and the Sensex ended in negative territory for the third consecutive session on Friday, October 20, as soaring US Treasury yields, concerns about potential interest rate hikes by the US Fed, and the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas kept investors on edge.
