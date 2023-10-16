Market close: Nifty 50, Sensex fall for third consecutive session amid weak global cues; mid, smallcaps outperform
Nifty 50 closed at 19,731.75, down 19 points, or 0.10 per cent. The Sensex shut shop at 66,166.93, down 116 points, or 0.17 per cent.
Nifty 50 today: Frontline indices the Nifty 50 and the Sensex closed in the red on Monday, October 16, extending their losing run into the third consecutive session as weak global cues continued weighing on sentiment.
