Nifty 50 today: Frontline indices the Nifty 50 and the Sensex closed in the red on Monday, October 16, extending their losing run into the third consecutive session as weak global cues continued weighing on sentiment.

Investors remain cautious about riskier equities fearing an economic fallout from the Israel-Hamas war. If the war escalates further and spreads to other countries, it will shoot up crude oil prices and also deal a severe blow to the global economy which is already struggling thanks to continuous rate hikes due to a sharp rise in inflation led by the Russia-Ukraine war in the post Covid-19 pandemic world.

"Top US officials warned on Sunday that the war could escalate into a wider conflict across the Middle East. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel on Thursday and has also been to Qatar, Jordan, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt in a bid to limit the spread of the conflict," reported Reuters.

Geopolitical concerns are the prime force guiding the markets now. Apart from the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, inflation, interest rates and quarterly earnings remain important triggers for the market.

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)

Nifty 50 today opened at 19,737.25 against the previous close of 19,751.05 and touched its intraday high and low of 19,781.30 and 19,691.85 respectively. The index closed at 19,731.75, down 19 points, or 0.10 per cent.

The Sensex opened at 66,238.15 against the previous close of 66,282.74 and touched its intraday high and low of 66,342.75 and 66,039.38 respectively. The Sensex finally shut shop at 66,166.93, down 116 points, or 0.17 per cent.

Mid and smallcaps, however, bucked the trend and ended with decent gains. The BSE Midcap index closed with a gain of 0.25 per cent while the Smallcap index ended 0.34 per cent higher.

Moreover, as many as 336 stocks, including Maruti, Tata Motors, Coal India, Federal Bank, Lupin and Shree Cement, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on BSE.

Meanwhile, crude oil benchmark Brent Crude traded above the $90 per barrel mark amid investors' focus on the Israel-Hamas war.

The rupee ended a paise lower at 83.28 per dollar on Monday, Bloomberg data showed.

Also Read: Stocks to buy this week: RIL, DMart, Tata Consumer, Sobha among 12 technical picks; do you own any?

Top Nifty 50 gainers today

Some 22 stocks ended with gains in the Nifty 50 index today while 27 stocks suffered losses. One stock - Eicher Motors - ended flat.

Shares of Hero MotoCorp (up 1.99 per cent), JSW Steel (up 1.75 per cent) and Tata Steel (up 1.64 per cent) ended as the top gainers in the Nifty index.

Top Nifty 50 losers today

Shares of Divi's Laboratories (down 2.28 per cent), Nestle India (down 1.81 per cent) and TCS (down 1.40 per cent) ended as the top losers in the Nifty 50 index.

Sectoral indices today

Sectoral indices ended mixed today. Among the gainers, Nifty Metal (up 0.91 per cent), Consumer Durables (up 0.76 per cent) and PSU Bank (up 0.72 per cent) closed with healthy gains.

On the flip side, Nifty Pharma (down 0.46 per cent), Healthcare (down 0.42 per cent) and Realty (down 0.34 per cent) ended as the top losers among the sectoral indices. Nifty Bank fell 0.14 per cent.

Also Read: Nifty Realty up 42% this year so far; DLF, Prestige Estate jump over 50%; can realty stocks rise further?

Experts' views on markets

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities observed that the market continued to witness a rangebound trend with a negative bias amid weak Asian cues as selective profit-taking was seen in banking, realty and IT stocks, whereas buying in metal, auto and consumer durable stocks helped markets curb losses.

"Investors are trading cautiously in an uncertain global environment as the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict coupled with weak overseas fundamentals and persistent FII selling have dampened sentiment," said Chouhan.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said that persistent geopolitical tensions continue to weigh down the sentiment on equity, yet the mid and small-cap index witnessed bargain hunting ahead of festival-driven demand and optimistic Q2 results.

"If the oil price moves higher in a sustained manner, it may elevate yields and operation cost, potentially straining margins in the second half of the financial year (H2FY24). As the earnings season gets into full swing, investors will be more inclined to take a bottom-up approach to restructure their portfolios," said Nair.

Technical views on Nifty 50

Chouhan pointed out that the Nifty hovered between 19,700 to 19,780, and formed an inside-body candle formation which indicates incisiveness between the bulls and bears.

"For the bulls, 19,800 would be the immediate breakout level, above the same the index could rally till 19,850-19,880. On the flip side, below 19,700, the selling pressure is likely to accelerate and the index could retest the level of 19,640-19,620," said Chouhan.

Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said on the daily charts, the Nifty formed an inside bar pattern which suggests consolidation and also makes the extremes of the range of the previous day's candle crucial levels from a short-term perspective. In this case, the extremes of the range are 19,805 and 19,635.

"A breach of this on either side shall lead to a trending move in that direction. The daily and hourly momentum indicators provide divergent signals and in such a scenario a consolidation appears high probability. Contraction of the Bollinger bands also supports our sideways outlook on the Index. The range of consolidation is likely to be 19,500 – 20,100 from a short-term perspective," said Gedia.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!