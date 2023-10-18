Market close: Nifty 50, Sensex fall on Israel-Hamas war escalation jitters; investors lose over ₹2 lakh crore in a day
Nifty 50 closed with a loss of 140 points, or 0.71 per cent at 19,671.10 while the Sensex ended the day at 65,877.02, down 551 points, or 0.83 per cent.
Nifty 50 today: The domestic market witnessed significant selling pressure on Wednesday, October 18, which made the benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty 50 conclude the day in negative territory. This downturn could be attributed to growing concerns about an escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started