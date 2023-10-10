Market close: Nifty 50, Sensex recover from Israel conflict jolt; investors richer by over ₹3 lakh crore in a day
Nifty 50 today closed at 19,689.85, up 178 points, or 0.91 per cent. The Sensex ended the day at 66,079.36, up 567 points, or 0.87 per cent.
Nifty 50 today: Equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex shrugged off concerns over the Israel-Hamas conflict to clock solid gains on Tuesday, October 10 with buying across sectors.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message