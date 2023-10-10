Nifty 50 today closed at 19,689.85, up 178 points, or 0.91 per cent. The Sensex ended the day at 66,079.36, up 567 points, or 0.87 per cent.

Nifty 50 today: Equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex shrugged off concerns over the Israel-Hamas conflict to clock solid gains on Tuesday, October 10 with buying across sectors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Domestic market sentiment improved, tracking positive global cues, after bond yields eased in the wake of the comments from Fed officials about interest rates.

"Global stocks snapped higher on Tuesday, in line with a retreat in bond yields after Federal Reserve officials signalled the recent yield surge could justify caution on interest rates, while oil eased, but violence in the Middle East made for nervy trading," reported Reuters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Two Fed officials on Monday said that "rises in long-term yields might negate the need for further hikes," reported Reuters.

Nifty 50 today opened at 19,565.60 against the previous close of 19,512.35 and touched its intraday high and low of 19,717.80 and 19,565.45 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sensex opened at 65,662.27 against the previous close of 65,512.39 and touched its intraday high and low of 66,180.17 and 65,662.27 respectively.

Mid and smallcaps outperformed the benchmarks. The BSE Midcap index rose 1.14 per cent while the BSE Smallcap index ended 1.26 per cent higher.

As many as 234 stocks, including Bharti Airtel, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Coal India, DLF and Zomato, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE rose to about ₹319.8 lakh crore from about ₹316.2 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by nearly ₹3.6 lakh crore in a single session.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices cooled off after surging over 4 per cent in the previous session. Brent Crude traded 0.24 per cent lower at $87.94 per barrel around 3:55 pm.

Top Nifty gainers today As many as 44 stocks clocked gains in the Nifty 50 index today.

Shares of Coal India (up 5.07 per cent), Adani Ports (up 3.54 per cent) and Bharti Airtel (up 2.54 per cent) ended as the top gainers in the Nifty pack. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top Nifty losers today Shares of IndusInd Bank (down 0.70 per cent), Cipla (down 0.50 per cent) and TCS (down 0.24 per cent) ended as the top losers in the Nifty pack.

Sectoral indices today Barring the Nifty Healthcare index (down 0.15 per cent), all sectoral indices ended with gains today, with Nifty Realty surging 4.01 per cent, followed by Nifty PSU Bank (up 2.08 per cent) and Nifty Metal (up 2.05 per cent) indices.

Nifty Bank rose 1.08 per cent while the Private Bank index moved 1.16 per cent higher. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Experts' views on markets "The Indian market completely recovered yesterday’s losses which was mainly due to the Hamas-Israel conflict. Moderation in crude prices and positive global cues on account of dovish remarks from Fed officials, which restrained US bond yields, aided the rebound. The domestic market's primary focus is currently on the approaching result season, with optimistic expectations on earnings," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"Nifty has finally crossed the immediate hurdle of the short-term moving average (20 EMA) and we expect Nifty to test 19,800. However, the sustainability of the move would depend upon the performance of the heavyweights, especially from the banking and IT pack. Meanwhile, mixed global cues could keep the volatility high. Amid all, traders should avoid aggressive trades and prefer a hedged approach," said Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking.

Technical views on Nifty 50 Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities pointed out that on the hourly chart, Nifty broke out of an inverted head and shoulders pattern. In the short term, the index is expected to maintain its strength. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"A decisive move above 19,700 points could potentially propel the index towards the range of 19,850 to 19,900. The support level is situated at 19,600," said De.

Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas observed that Nifty today started to form a higher bottom and breached the previous swing high confirming the reversal.

Gedia said that the momentum indicator still has a negative crossover however it is likely to align with the price action soon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The pullback is likely to continue till 19,778 which is the 20-day moving average (19,770). Beyond that, it has the potential to stretch higher till 19,883 which is the 61.82 per cent Fibonacci retracement level of the entire fall from 20,222 to 19,333. On the downside, the swing low of 19,480 is likely to act as a short-term support," said Gedia.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

