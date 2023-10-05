comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Oct 05 2023 15:44:27
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 196.5 -1.26%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.25 -0.04%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,535.85 0.33%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 234.1 -0.38%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,462.45 1.19%
Market close: Nifty 50, Sensex snap 2-day losing run ahead of RBI MPC outcome; volatility index India VIX falls over 6%
Market close: Nifty 50, Sensex snap 2-day losing run ahead of RBI MPC outcome; volatility index India VIX falls over 6%

 Nishant Kumar

Nifty 50 today closed at 19,545.75, up 110 points, or 0.56 per cent while the Sensex closed at 65,631.57, up 406 points, or 0.62 per cent.

Nifty 50 snapped a two-day losing run on Thursday ahead of the RBI MPC outcome. AFP PHOTO/ Indranil MUKHERJEE (AFP)Premium
Nifty 50 snapped a two-day losing run on Thursday ahead of the RBI MPC outcome. AFP PHOTO/ Indranil MUKHERJEE (AFP)

Nifty 50 today: Key domestic equity indices the Nifty 50 and the Sensex snapped their two-day losing run on Thursday amid mixed global cues ahead of the monetary policy meeting outcome on Friday.

The three-day Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is underway. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the outcome tomorrow. Experts expect a status quo on interest rates and monetary policy stance. RBI's assessment of inflation and growth trajectory will be in focus.

Nifty 50 today opened at 19,521.85 against the previous close of 19,436.10 and touched its intraday high and low of 19,576.95 and 19,487.30 respectively. The Sensex today opened at 65,598.26 against the previous close of 65,226.04 and touched the intraday high and low of 65,753.20 and 65,443.34 respectively.

Nifty 50 today closed at 19,545.75, up 110 points, or 0.56 per cent while the Sensex closed at 65,631.57, up 406 points, or 0.62 per cent. The BSE Midcap index slipped by 0.03 per cent while the BSE Smallcap index rose 0.59 per cent.

(More to come)

Updated: 05 Oct 2023, 03:47 PM IST
