Market close: Nifty 50, Sensex snap 2-day losing run ahead of RBI MPC outcome; volatility index India VIX falls over 6%
Nifty 50 today closed at 19,545.75, up 110 points, or 0.56 per cent while the Sensex closed at 65,631.57, up 406 points, or 0.62 per cent.
Nifty 50 today: Key domestic equity indices the Nifty 50 and the Sensex snapped their two-day losing run on Thursday amid mixed global cues ahead of the monetary policy meeting outcome on Friday.
