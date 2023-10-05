Nifty 50 today closed at 19,545.75, up 110 points, or 0.56 per cent while the Sensex closed at 65,631.57, up 406 points, or 0.62 per cent.

Nifty 50 today: Key domestic equity indices the Nifty 50 and the Sensex snapped their two-day losing run on Thursday amid mixed global cues ahead of the monetary policy meeting outcome on Friday.

The three-day Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is underway. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the outcome tomorrow. Experts expect a status quo on interest rates and monetary policy stance. RBI's assessment of inflation and growth trajectory will be in focus.

Nifty 50 today opened at 19,521.85 against the previous close of 19,436.10 and touched its intraday high and low of 19,576.95 and 19,487.30 respectively. The Sensex today opened at 65,598.26 against the previous close of 65,226.04 and touched the intraday high and low of 65,753.20 and 65,443.34 respectively.

Nifty 50 today closed at 19,545.75, up 110 points, or 0.56 per cent while the Sensex closed at 65,631.57, up 406 points, or 0.62 per cent. The BSE Midcap index slipped by 0.03 per cent while the BSE Smallcap index rose 0.59 per cent.

