Market close: Nifty 50, Sensex snap three-day losing run; investors earn over ₹1 lakh crore in a day
Nifty 50 closed the day at 19,811.50, up 80 points, or 0.40 per cent while the Sensex closed the day at 66,428.09, up 261 points, or 0.39 per cent.
Nifty 50 today: Key equity indices the Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended with gains on Tuesday, snapping their three-day losing run, on widespread buying across various sectors amid positive global cues.
