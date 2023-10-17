Nifty 50 closed the day at 19,811.50, up 80 points, or 0.40 per cent while the Sensex closed the day at 66,428.09, up 261 points, or 0.39 per cent.

Nifty 50 today: Key equity indices the Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended with gains on Tuesday, snapping their three-day losing run, on widespread buying across various sectors amid positive global cues.

While the Israel-Hamas conflict endures and concerns about its potential spread to other nations persist, investors appear to have shifted their attention towards corporate earnings and macroeconomic indicators.

The market is hoping that the ongoing Israel-Hamas war will remain confined to its current boundaries and will not spread to other countries.

According to a Reuters report, "US President Joe Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday. After visiting Israel, Biden would travel to Jordan to meet King Abdullah, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas."

Market analysts believe this may deter Iran and the Lebanese militant organisation Hezbollah from any potential involvement in the ongoing conflict.

Nifty 50 today opened at 19,843.20 against the previous close of 19,731.75 and touched its intraday high and low of 19,849.75 and 19,775.65 respectively. The index closed the day at 19,811.50, up 80 points, or 0.40 per cent.

The Sensex, on the other hand, opened at 66,558.15 against the previous close of 66,166.93 and touched its intraday high and low of 66,559.82 and 66,309.18 respectively. The 30-share pack closed the day at 66,428.09, up 261 points, or 0.39 per cent.

The BSE Midcap index rose in sync with the benchmark index by 0.39 per cent while the Smallcap index outperformed, rising 0.70 per cent.

The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE rose to nearly ₹323.8 lakh crore from about ₹322.3 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by about ₹1.5 lakh crore in a single session.

Over 300 stocks, including Coal India, GAIL, Lupin, Power Grid, Tata Consumer Products, United Spirits and Zomato, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on BSE.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices steadied on Tuesday amid "hopes the US would ease sanctions on producer Venezuela and as Washington stepped up efforts to prevent an escalation of the war between Israel and Hamas," reported Reuters. Brent Crude traded about half a per cent higher near the $90 per barrel mark around 3:45 pm.

The rupee gained 2 paise against the dollar to close at 83.26 per dollar, Bloomberg data showed.

Top Nifty 50 gainers today As many as 38 stocks ended with gains while the remaining 12 closed lower in the Nifty 50 index on Tuesday.

Shares of BPCL (up 2.17 per cent), Power Grid (up 2.07 per cent) and Coal India (up 1.76 per cent) closed as the top gainers in the Nifty 50 index.

Top Nifty 50 losers today Shares of Tata Motors (down 1.53 per cent), Larsen & Toubro (down 1.09 per cent) and UPL (down 0.89 per cent) ended as the top losers in the Nifty 50 index.

Sectoral indices today Barring Nifty Consumer Durables (down 0.02 per cent), all sectoral indices ended with gains today, with Nifty Oil and Gas (up 0.72 per cent), Financial Services (up 0.65 per cent), PSU Bank (up 0.54 per cent), FMCG (up 0.50 per cent) and Nifty Bank (up 0.42 per cent) clocking decent gains.

Experts' views on markets Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services observed that the market's gap-up opening today, offsetting the losses of the past three days, indicates optimism over the ongoing Q2 earnings despite concerns about the Middle East and subdued start by the IT sector.

The upward trend was broad-based with particular upside in the banking, oil & gas and FMCG sectors. However, some profit-taking was evident as the day concluded. FIIs continue to withdraw funds due to the rise in US bond yields.

Nair said an insight into the future direction of interest rates is expected from the Fed chair's upcoming speech on October 19.

"While the market will also closely monitor the developments in the Israel- Hamas conflict, with a consensus emerging that the geopolitical risk will not elevate," said Nair.

Technical views on Nifty 50 Aditya Gaggar, Director of Progressive Shares pointed out that after an uptick in the initial hour, the Nifty 50 oscillated in a thin range of 19,800-19,840 before a reversal in the last session helping it to end the day at 19,811.50 with gains of 79.75 points.

"On the daily charts, Nifty is on the verge of giving a breakout from the continuation pattern known as cup and handle formation where a level of 19,850 is a breakout point with an expected target of 20,350," said Gaggar.

Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities said the short-term trend remains strong as the index sustains above critical moving averages on the daily timeframe.

"A 'buy on dips' strategy is favoured as long as Nifty remains above 19,550. On the higher end, it might move towards 20,000-20,200," said De.

Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas observed that on the daily charts, the Nifty broke the inside bar pattern on the upside which has bullish implications. The daily and hourly momentum indicator has a positive crossover which indicates that the dips should be bought into.

"On the upside, the index is likely to continue its rally towards 19,883 and beyond that potentially towards 20,030. On the downside, the key hourly moving averages placed in the range of 19,770 – 19,750 are likely to act as a cushion in case of a dip," said Gedia.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

