Market close with negative bias on weak global cues

"Q3FY23 earnings of Nifty-50 stocks reported so far have been broadly on expected lines. RBI monetary policy committee raised the repo rate by 25 bps and remained concerned about core inflation. International oil prices rose this week with Brent Crude now trading close to $86-87 per barrel. As the Q3FY23 result season comes towards an end, the investor focus will now shift towards domestic and global macro factors," he added.

