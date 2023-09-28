Market Closing Bell: Indices decline on F&O expiry day; Sensex sheds 500 points, Nifty dips to 19,500-mark
Stock Market Today: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty gave up initial gains and settled lower on Thursday, September 28, tracking volatility on the monthly F&O expiry and dragged by weak global cues. The frontline indices however, opened in a positive territory driven by gains in metals and bank stocks, however, global cues such as high crude oil prices and rising US bond yields limited further gains.
