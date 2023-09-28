Stock Market Today: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty gave up initial gains and settled lower on Thursday, September 28, tracking volatility on the monthly F&O expiry and dragged by weak global cues. The frontline indices however, opened in a positive territory driven by gains in metals and bank stocks, however, global cues such as high crude oil prices and rising US bond yields limited further gains.

The Nifty 50 closed at 19,523.55, down 192.90 points, or 0.98 per cent. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed lower at 517.54 points, or 0.78 per cent, at 65,601.15.

