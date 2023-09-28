Stock Market Today: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty gave up initial gains and settled lower on Thursday, September 28, tracking volatility on the monthly F&O expiry and dragged by weak global cues. The frontline indices however, opened in a positive territory driven by gains in metals and bank stocks, however, global cues such as high crude oil prices and rising US bond yields limited further gains. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Nifty 50 closed at 19,523.55, down 192.90 points, or 0.98 per cent. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed lower at 517.54 points, or 0.78 per cent, at 65,601.15.

