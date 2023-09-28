Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Market Closing Bell: Indices decline on F&O expiry day; Sensex sheds 500 points, Nifty dips to 19,500-mark

Market Closing Bell: Indices decline on F&O expiry day; Sensex sheds 500 points, Nifty dips to 19,500-mark

Nikita Prasad

  • Market Closing Bell: Indices decline on high crude oil prices; Sensex down over 500 points, Nifty settles at 19,550-mark

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) at Dalal Street, Mumbai

Stock Market Today: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty gave up initial gains and settled lower on Thursday, September 28, tracking volatility on the monthly F&O expiry and dragged by weak global cues. The frontline indices however, opened in a positive territory driven by gains in metals and bank stocks, however, global cues such as high crude oil prices and rising US bond yields limited further gains.

The Nifty 50 closed at 19,523.55, down 192.90 points, or 0.98 per cent. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed lower at 517.54 points, or 0.78 per cent, at 65,601.15.

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Updated: 28 Sep 2023, 03:34 PM IST
