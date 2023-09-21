Market closing bell: Nifty 50 ends below 19,750, Sensex falls over 550 points, investors lose nearly ₹3 lakh crore4 min read 21 Sep 2023, 03:33 PM IST
Nifty 50 closed with a loss of 159 points, or 0.80 per cent, at 19,742.35 while the Sensex ended at 66,230.24, down 571 points, or 0.85 per cent.
The domestic market saw an all-round selloff on Thursday which made benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex end in the negative territory for the third consecutive session. Weak global cues continued weighing on domestic market sentiment.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started