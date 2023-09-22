Market Closing Bell: Nifty 50 falls for fourth consecutive session; rising US bond yields, crude oil weigh on sentiment4 min read 22 Sep 2023, 03:32 PM IST
Nifty 50 closed with a loss of 68 points, or 0.34 per cent, at 19,674.25 while the Sensex ended at 66,009.15, down 221 points, or 0.33 per cent.
Nifty 50 and the Sensex, the two benchmark indices of the domestic stock market, ended in the red for the fourth consecutive session on Friday (September 22) amid weak global cues as the US Treasury yields rose to their multi-year high levels and crude oil prices rose by about a per cent, weighing on the appetite of investors for riskier equities.
