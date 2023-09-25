Market Closing Bell: Nifty 50, Sensex end flat; mid, smallcaps outperform4 min read 25 Sep 2023, 03:35 PM IST
Nifty 50 closed the day absolutely flat at 19,674.55 while the Sensex settled at 66,023.69, up 15 points.
Equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex ended flat on Monday, tracking weak global cues as sentiment remains fragile on concerns of higher interest rates and faltering economic growth.
