Market Closing Bell: Indices snap 6-day losing streak; Sensex up 200 points, Nifty 50 settles above 19,700-mark
The Nifty 50 closed at 19,728.25, up 63.55 points, or 0.32 per cent. The 3-share Sensex closed 173 points, or 0.26 per cent, higher at 66,118.69.
Stock Market Today: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty snapped a six-day losing streak and settled higher on Wednesday, September 27 on strong macroeconomic indicators and positive trends in Asian markets. The frontline indices however, opened in a negative territory tracking weak global cues and rebounded in the second half of the session.
