Market continues to fall for third straight day ahead of earnings, US data2 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 04:31 PM IST
- The BSE Midcap index fell 0.24 percent while the Smallcap index slipped 0.02 percent.
Indian benchmark indices continued to see selling pressure on January 12 but pared some losses towards the end to 0.2% lower as investors awaited the 2 big IT earnings - Infosys and HCL Tech and US inflation data.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started