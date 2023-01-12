Market continues to fall for third straight day ahead of earnings, US data

“World stocks held on to modest gains on Thursday on cautious optimism that US inflation data due this evening will confirm inflation is softening lifting pressure on the US Fed to keep raising rates sharply. Nifty marginally breached the support of 17,774 (intra day low 17,762), but recovered well later. The past two days are witnessing recoveries from intra day lows although selling pressure re emerges at higher levels. Nifty could rise some more once it crosses 17976," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.