Should stock market investors panic? Edelweiss’s Radhika Gupta says ‘market correction, not crash’

On August 6, the Indian stock market showed signs of stabilisation, with the Sensex closing at 78,633.56, down 125.84 points (0.16 per cent), and the Nifty ending at 23,992.55, a decrease of 63.05 points (0.26 per cent). This slight decline followed a substantial drop on August 5, indicating a potential easing of market volaitility.

On the significant downturn in Asian and European markets on August 5, which saw Indian benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex decline by over 2.5 per cent, Edelweiss Mutual Funds CEO Radhika Gupta termed the event as a market correction rather than a crash.

Don’t dread the red in markets. Some thoughts for new investors… pic.twitter.com/NvxPjHtMGz — Radhika Gupta (@iRadhikaGupta) August 6, 2024

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), Gupta advised investors against panicking and instead view the situation as an opportunity for adjustment. She emphasised, "I always say it's called correction not crash because correction corrects our behaviour and it corrects our expectations. Corrections are a part of the journey of investing. So hold tight and stay invested."

Gupta's suggestion for investors Drawing from her two decades of investment experience, Gupta reassured investors that such corrections are typical in the market cycle. She cautioned against hasty decisions, particularly regarding mid- and small-cap investments, stating, "No, even if you make asset allocation mistakes and not all mid- and small-caps are mistakes, this is not the time to fix them. Let things calm down and you will have time to review your mistakes but a storm is not the time to review your mistakes."

Gupta also advised against impulsive buying during turbulent market conditions. "I always say that don't take too much action when you are in a panic. If you're comfortable you can always buy more equities but don't feel the need to take a lot of action in any difficult situation," she explained.