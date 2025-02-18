Markets
Market correction or full-blown bear hug? Investors brace for uncertainty
Mayur Bhalerao , Niti Kiran 4 min read 18 Feb 2025, 03:06 PM IST
Summary
- The market slide, coupled with increased selling by foreign investors, fuels fears of a deeper downturn.
Sensex at 100,000? Five months ago, it was the talk of the town. Now? Everyone is fearful. A cocktail of global worries, including foreign investors fleeing, US yields soaring, a stronger dollar, and dismal corporate earnings have spooked markets.
