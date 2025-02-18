Market correction or full-blown bear hug? Investors brace for uncertainty

Their return is incumbent upon the attractiveness of Indian equities, experts said. “Foreign investors find Indian markets less attractive, as a 9-10% return on Indian equities offers a dollar-equivalent return comparable to US bonds, given the US 10-year bond yield (4.5-5%), the Indian rupee's 3-4% depreciation, and the 12.5% tax on foreign capital," said Vikram Kasat, head of advisory at PL Capital. “For FPIs to return meaningfully, they will need to see a projected return of more than 15%."