Market crash: Top 10 firms lose ₹3.91 lakh cr in m-cap; TCS, RIL biggest laggards
1 min read.11:31 AM ISTPTI
Markets have been extremely bearish of late amid rate hikes by global central banks, unrelenting foreign fund outflows and jump in crude oil prices.
The market valuation of the top-10 most valued firms plunged by a whopping ₹3.91 lakh crore last week, in tandem with a steep sell-off in equities, with TCS and and Reliance Industries taking the biggest hit.
Past week, the BSE Sensex plunged 2,943.02 points or 5.42 per cent, while the NSE Nifty declined 908.30 points or 5.61 per cent.
