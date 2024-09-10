Market Debut: Naturewings Holidays shares list at ₹95 on BSE SME, a premium of 28.38% from IPO price

Naturewings Holidays IPO listing: Shares of Naturewings Holidays made a strong debut on the bourses today. It listed at ₹95 on BSE SME, a premium of 28.38 percent from its IPO price of ₹74.

The ₹7.03 crore SME initial public offering (IPO) was open for subscription from September 3, 2024, to September 5, 2024, with a price set at ₹74 per share.

During the 3 days of bidding the IPO received overwhelming subscription and was bid 383.48 times overall. The issue received bids for 34.60 crore equity shares against 9.02 lakh shares on offer. The retail category saw a subscription of 270.65 times, while 'others' quota was subscribed 487.17 times.

About the IPO The Naturewings Holidays SME IPO was a fresh issue of 9.5 lakh shares, aimed at raising funds for specific business needs. The primary objectives of the IPO were to meet the company's working capital requirements, fund marketing and business promotions, and cover general corporate expenses.

Retail investors looking to participate in the IPO had to apply for a minimum lot size of 1,600 shares, amounting to an investment of ₹1,18,000. For High Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs), the minimum application was two lots, or 3,200 shares, requiring a total investment of ₹2,36,800.

Fedex Securities Pvt Ltd served as the book running lead manager for the IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd acted as the registrar. Pure Broking was the market maker for the Naturewings Holidays IPO.

About the firm Incorporated in December 2018, Naturewings Holidays Limited specializes in curating holiday packages for leisure travelers exploring the Himalayan regions, with a primary focus on destinations in India, Nepal, and Bhutan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of travel solutions, including land and air bookings, hotel reservations, in-transit arrangements, local sightseeing, and destination management services. Naturewings caters to both individual and group travelers, providing personalized itineraries for those seeking adventure or relaxation amidst the scenic Himalayan landscapes. In recent years, the company has expanded its portfolio by launching an international division, offering travel services to a growing number of global destinations.

As of March 31, 2024, Naturewings Holidays boasts access to over 750 hotels across Himalayan destinations and various international locations, ensuring a wide range of accommodation options for its clients.