Market Debut: Naturewings Holidays shares list at ₹95 on BSE SME, a premium of 28.38% from IPO price

Shares of Naturewings Holidays listed at 95, up 28.38% from the IPO price. The IPO was heavily oversubscribed, raising 7.03 crore. The company focuses on Himalayan travel packages and has reported an 86% revenue increase in the last year.

Pranati Deva
Published10 Sep 2024, 09:56 AM IST
Naturewings Holidays IPO listing
Naturewings Holidays IPO listing(Mahindra Holidays opened resorts in Dubai, Bangkok, Kerala, Rajasthan and Karnataka in the year ended March 2013, adding 560 rooms. )

Naturewings Holidays IPO listing: Shares of Naturewings Holidays made a strong debut on the bourses today. It listed at 95 on BSE SME, a premium of 28.38 percent from its IPO price of 74.

The 7.03 crore SME initial public offering (IPO) was open for subscription from September 3, 2024, to September 5, 2024, with a price set at 74 per share.

During the 3 days of bidding the IPO received overwhelming subscription and was bid 383.48 times overall. The issue received bids for 34.60 crore equity shares against 9.02 lakh shares on offer. The retail category saw a subscription of 270.65 times, while 'others' quota was subscribed 487.17 times.

About the IPO

The Naturewings Holidays SME IPO was a fresh issue of 9.5 lakh shares, aimed at raising funds for specific business needs. The primary objectives of the IPO were to meet the company's working capital requirements, fund marketing and business promotions, and cover general corporate expenses.

Retail investors looking to participate in the IPO had to apply for a minimum lot size of 1,600 shares, amounting to an investment of 1,18,000. For High Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs), the minimum application was two lots, or 3,200 shares, requiring a total investment of 2,36,800.

Fedex Securities Pvt Ltd served as the book running lead manager for the IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd acted as the registrar. Pure Broking was the market maker for the Naturewings Holidays IPO.

About the firm

Incorporated in December 2018, Naturewings Holidays Limited specializes in curating holiday packages for leisure travelers exploring the Himalayan regions, with a primary focus on destinations in India, Nepal, and Bhutan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of travel solutions, including land and air bookings, hotel reservations, in-transit arrangements, local sightseeing, and destination management services. Naturewings caters to both individual and group travelers, providing personalized itineraries for those seeking adventure or relaxation amidst the scenic Himalayan landscapes. In recent years, the company has expanded its portfolio by launching an international division, offering travel services to a growing number of global destinations.

As of March 31, 2024, Naturewings Holidays boasts access to over 750 hotels across Himalayan destinations and various international locations, ensuring a wide range of accommodation options for its clients.

Financially, the company has demonstrated significant growth. Between the financial years ending March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2024, Naturewings Holidays Limited saw an 86 percent increase in revenue, with profit after tax (PAT) rising by 72 percent, reflecting the company's expanding market presence and the growing demand for its travel services.

First Published:10 Sep 2024, 09:56 AM IST
