The Indian market was under pressure in October with the benchmark Nifty50 correcting by 6 percent from its peak hit in September. A few critical factors that led to this decline were a) The rise in the US 10-year bond yields, b) The ongoing geopolitical conflict in the Middle East, c) Rising and volatile crude prices, and d) Moderation in consumption growth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also, all sectoral indices closed on a negative note except the realty index.

Going ahead, brokerage house Axis Securities believes that macroeconomic developments will continue to drive the market fundamentals in the near term. The critical near-term monitorables will be a) The outcome of the upcoming FOMC meeting, b) The direction of the US 10-year bond yields, c) The direction of the dollar index, d) The direction of crude prices in the view of escalated geopolitical tensions, and e) The upcoming state election, it stated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The brokerage expects all these developments to keep the market volatile and range-bound in the near term.

Technical view In March 2023, 33 percent of the stocks were trading above the 200-day moving average, indicating that the market was in the oversold zone. Since then, the market has witnessed a sharp recovery. However, the market witnessed some correction in the last two weeks due to escalated global geopolitical conflicts. With this move, 76 percent of the stocks are now trading above the 200-DMA vs 86 percent during the last month. This indicates that the market is near the buying zone once again, said the brokerage. From here onwards, it believes the market is likely to witness a style and sector rotation.

Broader markets While the broader markets have given stellar performance in the last 1 year as well as in 2023 YTD, they also declined in October. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Nifty Midcap index fell almost 4 percent while the Nifty Smallcap index lost nearly 2 percent last month. Meanwhile, smallcaps and midcaps have risen 29 percent and 25 percent in the last 1 year, respectively.

The brokerage noted that Indian investors have demonstrated a high degree of maturity over the past year – a key reason why the Indian market has not experienced negative panic reactions like other economies.

"With the strong catch-up by Midcaps and Smallcaps in the last couple of months, we believe the margin of safety at current levels in certain pockets has reduced as compared to Largecaps. Keeping this in view, the broader market may see some time correction in the near term and flows will likely shift to Largecaps. Factoring in the prevailing scenario of higher bond yields, rising crude prices, and the stronger dollar index, Largecaps appear to provide more margin of safety at current valuations than Midcaps and Smallcaps. Nonetheless, the long-term story of the broader Indian market continues to remain attractive," it suggested. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Market strategy As per the brokerage, ‘Growth at a Reasonable Price’ looks attractive at the current juncture on account of domestic play, cool-off in commodity prices and inflation, and expectation of rural recovery in the upcoming quarters. Hence, Axis recommends investors remain invested in the market and maintain good liquidity (10 percent) to use any dips in a phased manner and build a position in high-quality companies (where the earnings visibility is quite high) with an investment horizon of 12-18 months.

The brokerage further pointed out that geopolitical events often come up with a short-term reaction in the market because of the dominant news flow and the headlines which lead to market volatility. The current concerns are about the upside risk for the crude prices if more countries join hands in the current geopolitical conflicts and that will lead to the addition of risk premium to the crude prices. If crude prices sustain above the current levels for a longer time, it will add an upside risk to the inflation expectation for the remaining part of FY24 in the domestic market, it noted.

As long as the economic impact is limited, the financial markets will go back to what they were focusing on earlier to the events such as (i) The direction of inflation and (ii) The central banks’ view on the stance “Higher for longer". Nifty is currently trading 18.0x on 1-year forward Price to Earnings and trading at mean on Price to Book. Current valuations are slightly lower to a 5-year average (18.8x), providing a good entry point for long-term investors, Axis Securities said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is interesting to note that, most of the FY24 returns are front-loaded this year and hence it believes that the style and sector rotation will play a critical role in alpha generation for the remaining part of FY24. Against this backdrop, the brokerage recommends staying invested in the market and sticking to high-quality stocks in the portfolio where the earnings visibility is high while executing a well-defined exit strategy to clean low-quality stocks from the portfolio once their targeted returns are achieved.

"While the medium to long-term outlook for the overall market remains positive, we may see volatility in the short run with the market responding in either direction. Keeping this in view, the current setup is a ‘Buy on Dips’ market. We recommend investors maintain good liquidity (10 percent) to use any dips in a phased manner and build a position in high-quality companies (where the earnings visibility is quite high) with an investment horizon of 12-18 months," it recommended.

The brokerage has booked profit in CCL products and added Westlife Foodworld. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Source: Axis Securities

Nifty targets Base case: The Indian economy stands at a sweet spot of growth and remains the land of stability against the backdrop of a volatile global economy. Axis continues to believe in its long-term growth story, supported by the emerging favourable structure as increasing Capex enables banks to improve credit growth. Strong earnings trajectory also continues in the Nifty 50 universe, it said. It foresees Nifty EPS to post growth of 17 percent/13 percent in FY24/25. Thus, it maintained its Dec’23 Nifty target at 20,200 by valuing it at 20x Dec’24 earnings. The current level of India VIX is below its long-term average, indicating that the market is currently in a neutral zone (neither panic nor exuberance).

Bull case: "In the bull case, we value NIFTY at 22x, which translates into a Dec’23 target of 22,200. Our bull case assumption is based on the overall reduction in volatility and the success of a soft landing in the US market. Currently, we are near the peak of the rate hike cycle and may expect only one rate hike in the US market before the US Federal Reserve takes a pause. If the market sails through the next 1 or 2 quarters smoothly, we would likely see the next level of triggers along with money flowing to EMs. This, in turn, would increase the market multiple," it said.

Bear Case: "In the bear case, we value NIFTY at 18x, which translates into a Dec’23 target of 18,200. We assume the Russia-Ukraine war to prolong which would continue to pose inflationary pressure on the developed world. Currently, we are near the peak of the rate hike cycle and may expect one rate hike in the US market before the US FED takes a pause. The market has not seen such levels of interest rate hikes in the recent past and hence, chances to go wrong have increased significantly. This would translate into a slowdown or heightened recession in the developed market, which will impact the export-oriented growth in the domestic market. It will consequently pose challenges to the earnings and market multiple of the domestic market," it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of MintGenie. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

