Market declines of 30-60% occur once every 7-10 years: What 46 years of Sensex data reveals

Indian stock markets regularly experience sharp interim declines, yet long-term data shows that these corrections are usually short-lived and often end with positive annual returns.
According to a report by FundsIndia, a long-term analysis of Sensex and calendar-year returns from 1980 to 2026 YTD highlights a consistent pattern: 30-60% declines occurs once every 7-10 years, but stock markets always recover. 3 out of 4 years still end in gains.
Despite frequent volatility, the Sensex has delivered a 15.2% CAGR, translating into wealth compounding nearly 666 times over 46+ years, the report higlighted. This underscores a key market reality—short-term pain is a recurring feature of equity investing, but long-term rewards have historically favoured patience.
The data shows that while declines of 10–20% every year are common, they are rarely permanent. In fact, nearly 80% of calendar years ended with positive returns.
As per the study, large market declines of 30–60% have historically occurred once every 7–10 years. Since 1980, Indian stock markets have seen only a handful of such events, including:
Crucially, recoveries have been far quicker than most investors expect. Historical data shows:
After a 30% decline, Indian equities took 2–3 years on average to recover
After a 40% decline, recovery also averaged 2–3 years
After a 50% decline, markets typically recovered within 1–2 years
For instance, following the 2008 global financial crisis, the Sensex fell 61% but recovered to previous highs in about 2 years and 10 months. Similarly, the 2020 Covid crash saw a 38% decline, followed by a full recovery in just 8 months, noted the report.
Over the long term, these sharp corrections have proven rewarding for disciplined investors. Post-crash return data shows absolute gains ranging from 29% to 68%, with CAGRs often exceeding 20–40% during recovery phases.Source
The report also showed that even in years that ultimately delivered strong gains, equity markets were rarely smooth. Historical data shows that many of the best-performing calendar years still experienced sharp intra-year declines, reinforcing the idea that volatility is an inherent part of equity investing rather than a signal of long-term weakness.
Between 1980 and 2026, 37 out of 46 years ended with positive calendar-year returns. However, only 5 of these years saw intra-year declines limited to less than 10%. The majority of positive years were far more volatile, with 23 years witnessing drawdowns in the 10–20% range, and 9 years experiencing declines of more than 20% before closing the year in the green, it stated.
Moreover, several standout years illustrate this pattern clearly. In 1999, the Sensex ended the year with gains of 64%, despite suffering a 16% intra-year fall. Similarly, 2003 delivered returns of 74% even as markets corrected 14% during the year. More recently, 2009 saw a powerful 76% rally after an intra-year drawdown of 21%, while 2021 ended with gains of 22% despite a 10% decline along the way.
Bear markets, while emotionally draining, occupy far less time in market history than most investors assume. Long-term data on Indian equities shows that periods when the Sensex declined more than 20% were relatively short-lived when viewed across decades, despite their outsized psychological impact, informed the report.
In the 1980s, Indian markets spent about 14% of the decade in a bear phase. This proportion rose sharply in the 1990s, when bear markets accounted for nearly 52% of the decade, and remained elevated at 51% during the 2000s, a period marked by multiple global and domestic shocks.
However, the trend changed significantly in more recent years. During the 2010s, Indian equities spent just 6% of the decade in bear-market territory, while in the 2020s so far, that figure has dropped further to around 3%, the study pointed out.
The data sends a clear message: volatility is normal, corrections are temporary, and time in the market matters more than timing the market. Every decade has seen one or two sharp falls exceeding 30%, yet Indian equities have consistently recovered and moved higher over time.
For investors navigating current market uncertainty, history suggests that temporary declines—however uncomfortable—have often laid the foundation for strong long-term returns.
Disclaimer: The data and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Pranati Deva is a financial journalist with over a decade of newsroom experience, currently serving as Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. She brings sharp...Read More
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.