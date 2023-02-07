Market dips for second straight day, Sensex falls 220 pts ahead of US Fed speech
- BSE Sensex declined by 220.86 points or 0.37 per cent to close at 60,286.04, while Nifty fell by 43.10 points or 0.24 per cent to settle at 17,721.50.
Benchmark indices closed lower on Tuesday as FMCG, steel, auto sector drag the market. Sensex declined 220.86 points while Nifty 50 fell by 43.10 points .
