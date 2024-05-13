‘Market expecting positive end to the elections’
Summary
- As soon as the elections are over the market will quickly focus on the budget, due in July, with possible increase in capital gains tax as a major concern, feels Andrew Holland, CEO, Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies LLP.
Mumbai: Poll rhetoric notwithstanding, the market expects the incumbent to return to power and once that happens, the focus will shift to the Budget due in July, says Andrew Holland, CEO, Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies LLP. Earnings so far, he says have been in-line, if not a little disappointing with earnings downgrades across sectors. The worst seems to be behind the banking sector, with net interest margins (NIMs) normalizing but information technology (IT) still faces headwinds.