‘Market expecting positive end to the elections’

What's your observation on quarterly numbers underway? Any major upsets or have they been in line?

The earnings season has so far been mainly in line, if not a little disappointing. Coming into the earnings season, the focus has been towards the IT and banking industries, and if the narrative moved towards the worst being behind, then the market would move higher. This has played out for the banking sector with NIMs (net interest margins) starting to normalise and the re-rating of the sector we believe has just started, albeit the recent Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulatory intervention has once again dampened sentiment. For the IT sector, there still seem to be headwinds and our view remains that US interest rate cuts are important to turn sentiment positive and as we are aware, this is being pushed back to the latter part of the year.