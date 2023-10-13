Market falls for 2nd straight session but less than 3% away from peak; what should your strategy be?
Even though the Indian equity market declined for the second straight session on Friday and has been on a consolidation path since the second half of September, it is less than 3 percent away from peaks hit earlier last month.
Even though the Indian equity market declined for the second straight session on Friday and has been on a consolidation path since the second half of September, it is less than 3 percent away from peaks hit earlier last month.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started