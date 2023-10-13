Market falls for 2nd straight session but less than 3% away from peak; what should your strategy be?

Even though the Indian equity market declined for the second straight session on Friday and has been on a consolidation path since the second half of September, it is less than 3 percent away from peaks hit earlier last month.

The recent decline in the Indian market is on the back of the results of IT majors which are struggling with weak numbers on revenue guidance for FY24 and lack of clarity on growth recovery. IT stocks dragged after Infosys and HCL Tech cut revenue outlook after the Q2 earnings.

Meanwhile, the global trend is also slightly negative as the US retail inflation for September at 3.7 percent came slightly higher than expected. The implication of this higher inflation trend is that the fight to bring the US inflation to the long-term target of 2 percent will take more time and, therefore, rates will remain higher for longer. This will restrain a rally in equity markets.

However, the domestic macros have turned distinctly positive with the CPI inflation in September falling steeply to 5.02 percent and the IIP for August rising impressively to 10.3 percent. This implies that the RBI MPC can pause for the rest of FY24 and go for a rate cut in the second quarter of 2024.

Meanwhile, it is also important to keep an eye out on the rising US bond yields and the Israel-Hamas conflict. Investors hope that the Israel-Hamas conflict will remain a localised crisis that will not impact crude prices. However, they remain cautious since the situation taking a turn for the worse cannot be ruled out.

Furthermore, even though FIIs are sustained sellers in the market, buying by DIIs, HNIs and retail are counterbalancing the selling and supporting the market.

The fact that Nifty is less than 3 percent away from the all-time high indicates the strength and resilience of the market.

Stock Market Trend The benchmarks Nifty and Sensex declined around half a percent in intra-day deals on Friday, however, for the month of October so far, the benchmarks remain in the green, up 0.45 percent. This comes after a 2 percent gain in September.

Overall in 2023 YTD, the Nifty has advanced around 9 percent, giving positive returns in 7 of the 10 months so far. The index was in the red in the first 2 months of 2023 as well as in August. It rose the most in April, up 4 percent and fell the most in August, down 2.5 percent.

Since hitting its record high of 20,222.45 on September 15, 2023, Nifty has been in the green in 6 of the 18 sessions.

Meanwhile, in the last 1 year, the benchmark has given double-digit returns, up 16 percent.

What should be your strategy now? Here's what experts advise:

Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer, Axis Securities PMS Investors should remain cautious but should focus on the earnings growth trajectory. Companies with strong earnings growth will continue to deliver healthy returns. Thus, quality and growth investing should be the key focus areas.

The themes that the market should explore are consumption and asset repricing themes. FY24 will see a significant uptick in election spending. This development will boost consumption spending. Asset repricing is also an important theme as plants and machinery across the board are likely to see higher valuations. The market opportunities continue to be in small and mid-sized banks, NBFCs, autos and auto ancillary space, and pharmaceuticals.

New investors should take time to build portfolios and invest in areas they understand well. During bull markets, everybody makes money, and during bear markets, only a few manage to escape unscathed. The markets will continue to see these cycles. Thus, investing in areas that they understand will help in better decision-making when the cycle turns.

Hemang Kapasi, Head of Equities, Sanctum Wealth There is still a significant impetus for infrastructure building in several verticals, especially railways, roads, power, defence, and civil utilities. For the first three months of this fiscal, central government capex surged by 60 percent YoY to ₹2.8 lakh crore. Sustained infrastructure investments shall help the capital goods, industrials, and infrastructure sectors to continue performing in the coming months.

Auto and auto ancillary sectors shall also continue to see selective traction as a few sub-segments in the industry are performing extremely well and with the upcoming festive season, the momentum is expected to continue. BFSI will also be a good space for stock picking. The credit growth is sustaining at mid-double digits, which is an enabling environment for niche small and midcap lenders to grow well.

We are also positive on healthcare as a theme, which is being supported by improving healthcare infrastructure, improved demand backed by government schemes, higher insurance penetration and improving supply in tier 2 cities.

Currently, our model portfolio is fairly diversified with the highest weight in financials, followed by industrial and manufacturing, consumer discretionary, and IT. We were very positive on our top two themes in the previous year, and we continue to be positive now as well. However, as the low-hanging fruits are gone with the rally, we are trimming some positions to rebalance the portfolio and get into newer themes.

Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspective and Research, SAMCO Securities Investors can protect their portfolios by diversifying in non-correlated assets. So if you have all your investments into equities whether large, mid, or small-cap, it won’t matter much. If there is a crash in the markets, it will affect all three. But if you have allocations towards gold, silver, currency, and fixed-income securities, then the overall impact on your portfolio will be minimised.

Crude oil has been racing higher and trading above the $90/ barrel mark. One should stay away from industries like aviation, tyres, and paints which have crude oil and its derivatives as an important raw material. One should also stay away from oil marketing companies as they won't have much pricing power if crude spikes higher from here given that we are heading for elections soon.

An ideal portfolio could have 60-70 percent equity allocation while the remaining portion can be spread out evenly between gold and fixed-income securities. The allocation should shift more towards gold and fixed income as we move closer to the general elections next year. Elections are bound to create some volatility in the markets which will be difficult to digest for many players. Hence, one must lower his/her exposure and wait on the sidelines for the dust to settle.

Shrey Jain, CEO and Founder of SAS Online No matter if we're talking about Nifty, Bank Nifty, or any other index, the fundamental principle for achieving long-term investment success remains the same: build a diversified portfolio that matches your financial objectives and comfort with risk. Taking a long-term view, ideally over a span of 3 to 5 years, is absolutely essential. We are not far away from the end of 2023, and the market has recently reached an all-time high. However, looking ahead, it appears that we may experience a time-bound correction, consequently, it would be prudent not to expect substantial returns by the year's end.

