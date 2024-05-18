Market froth is getting extreme. Just look at meme stocks.
SummaryWhen there’s a lot of money sloshing around the economy, it’s easy for new ideas to attract speculative money—and some of those ideas are just dumb
There are three common responses to the tripling in value of a bunch of meme stocks in two days. The first is to shake one’s head in wonder at how badly broken the stock market is today. The second is to want to get in on the action. The third is concern that wild meme-stock price gains are a symptom of easy money that’s propping up the entire market.