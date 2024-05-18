Market froth is getting extreme. Just look at meme stocks.

Meme stocks are the ultimate in trying to outwit the crowd. If you bought GameStop immediately after the Roaring Kitty account tweeted, you would have made a lot of money in a short period. But if you bought GameStop one of the other times that Reddit users were trying to revitalize the stock over the past three years, you’d have lost out badly—as you would if you bought first thing on Tuesday morning at $60, and sold on Thursday at less than half that.