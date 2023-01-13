Market gains after 3 days of losses as metal, PSU banks stocks race ahead

Indian benchmark indices - Nifty, Sensex - ended the day in the green after making losses for 3 straight days on encouraging US inflation data. The indices started the day on a muted note, but gained momentum during the day.
Indian benchmark indices - Nifty, Sensex - ended the day in the green after making losses for 3 straight days on encouraging US inflation data. The indices started the day on a muted note, but gained momentum during the day.
At close, Sensex was up 303 points, or 0.51 percent, at 60,261.18 while the Nifty50 closed at 17,956.60, up 98 points, or 0.55 percent.
At close, Sensex was up 303 points, or 0.51 percent, at 60,261.18 while the Nifty50 closed at 17,956.60, up 98 points, or 0.55 percent.
“Nifty traded negative in the first half, despite positive US and India inflation data. Buying emerged in the second half taking the Nifty higher. US CPI data for the month of December fell to 6.5%, which is leading to expectation of less aggressive interest rate hikes by US Fed going ahead," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
“Nifty traded negative in the first half, despite positive US and India inflation data. Buying emerged in the second half taking the Nifty higher. US CPI data for the month of December fell to 6.5%, which is leading to expectation of less aggressive interest rate hikes by US Fed going ahead," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
On the domestic front, CPI inflation further eased to 5.72% in Dec, while IIP growth improved to 7.1% in November 2022.
On the domestic front, CPI inflation further eased to 5.72% in Dec, while IIP growth improved to 7.1% in November 2022.
Read all market-related stories here
Read all market-related stories here
“IT results so far came in better than estimates, thus alleviating concerns with regards to growth slowdown on account of macro headwinds. Though the sector may see some more consolidation given macro uncertainties, we believe valuations have largely corrected and offers value buying at these levels," Khemka added.
“IT results so far came in better than estimates, thus alleviating concerns with regards to growth slowdown on account of macro headwinds. Though the sector may see some more consolidation given macro uncertainties, we believe valuations have largely corrected and offers value buying at these levels," Khemka added.
Broader market remained muted as BSE Midcap index closed flat to positive while the Smallcap index saw meagre 0.22 percent gain.
Broader market remained muted as BSE Midcap index closed flat to positive while the Smallcap index saw meagre 0.22 percent gain.
Metal, IT, and Bank indices gained the most. Consumer Durable was the only index that didn't contribute to the bounce back and remained under pressure throughout the day shedding a percent.
Metal, IT, and Bank indices gained the most. Consumer Durable was the only index that didn't contribute to the bounce back and remained under pressure throughout the day shedding a percent.
“The Bank Nifty bulls managed to hold the support level of 41,700 on the downside, and the index moved higher throughout the day. The bulls, however, to reclaim full control, will have to surpass the level of 43,000 on a continuing basis. The undertone remains bullish and traders should continue to buy on dips as long as the index remains above 41,700," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.
“The Bank Nifty bulls managed to hold the support level of 41,700 on the downside, and the index moved higher throughout the day. The bulls, however, to reclaim full control, will have to surpass the level of 43,000 on a continuing basis. The undertone remains bullish and traders should continue to buy on dips as long as the index remains above 41,700," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.
Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, UltraTech Cement and ICICI Bank were the top gainers, on the other hand, Titan, Nestle, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank and ITC were the top losers.
Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, UltraTech Cement and ICICI Bank were the top gainers, on the other hand, Titan, Nestle, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank and ITC were the top losers.
Market breadth was positive with 1,993 stock advancing, 1,487 declining out of a total of 3,634 stocks trading today on BSE.
Market breadth was positive with 1,993 stock advancing, 1,487 declining out of a total of 3,634 stocks trading today on BSE.
According to BSE data, 108 stocks hit a 52-week high today, including Kamat Hotels and PNB Housing.
According to BSE data, 108 stocks hit a 52-week high today, including Kamat Hotels and PNB Housing.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.