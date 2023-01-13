Market gains after 3 days of losses as metal, PSU banks stocks race ahead

“The Bank Nifty bulls managed to hold the support level of 41,700 on the downside, and the index moved higher throughout the day. The bulls, however, to reclaim full control, will have to surpass the level of 43,000 on a continuing basis. The undertone remains bullish and traders should continue to buy on dips as long as the index remains above 41,700," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.