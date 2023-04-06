Market gains for 5th day in row as RBI pauses; Bajaj twins, Tata Motors top gainers4 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 05:30 PM IST
- Broadly, the tone of the market was bullish with midcaps and small-caps outperforming on Thursday after RBI paused repo rate hike in an unexpected move. Sensex and Nifty 50 rallied for the fifth day in a row.
Markets applauded RBI on Thursday for pausing the rate hike cycle in an unexpected move. Sensex moved closer to the 60,000 mark and Nifty 50 crossed over 17,600 levels. This would be the fifth rally in the market in a row with a focus on RBI policy. Drop in bond yields led to buying in equities despite feeble Asian counterparts.
