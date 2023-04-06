Technically, Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President - Technical Analyst, Kotak Securities, said, "after a long time, the nifty reclaimed the level of the 200-day SMA and has formed a bullish candle on daily and weekly charts. We are of the view that 17500 and 17375 would act as key support areas for the index while 17700 -17800 could act as resistance zone. Meanwhile, the Bank Nifty has also formed a bullish candle on weekly charts and is successfully trading above the 50-day SMA. For the index, 40700 or the 50-day SMA could be the sacrosanct support zone and above which it could move up till 41500-41700."