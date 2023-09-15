Market ignoring risks; no room for unbridled optimism, says V K Vijayakumar of Geojit Financial Services4 min read 15 Sep 2023, 01:27 PM IST
The market is experiencing a strong bull run, but there are concerns about the quality of the rally and the participation of small and micro caps. Retail investors have been attracted to the market, leading to a surge in demat account openings.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services believes the real worry is that many small and micro caps of doubtful quality are also participating in the bull run, driven purely by emotion and momentum. In this segment, a crash is inevitable. In an interview with Mint, Vijayakumar explained why he thinks the market is ignoring risks.
