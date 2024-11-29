Markets
Market in limbo: May wait for direction till February
SummaryThe market seems to be taking a breather, and we might have to wait until February for a clearer direction. Market movements ahead could be driven by short-term news flow, with two key events—the US president-elect's swearing-in and India's Budget.
The benchmark Indian equity indices have shown little movement over the past month, and market experts suggest that the lack of fresh triggers may keep the market range-bound in the near term.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more