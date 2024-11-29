Market in limbo: May wait for direction till February

“Earnings growth is likely to be driven by the BFSI sector. Banks (private plus public sector) would mainly lead BFSI’s earnings, with 10% YoY growth. We find this sector is most reasonably valued, and as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) starts cutting interest rates early in the next calendar year, the industry's capital cost will come down, leading to higher credit growth," he explained. Meanwhile, he noted that key events to watch in the near term include automobile sales numbers and the RBI's monetary policy next week, along with the European Central Bank (ECB), Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), and Bank of Japan (BOJ) monetary policies in the second week of December.