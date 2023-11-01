Market in October: Nifty 50 records largest monthly drop in CY23; 35 stocks in the red
The Nifty 50 tumbled 2.84% in October, marking the largest monthly drop in CY23. From its all-time high of 20,222 points, the index is currently down by 6.04%.
Indian stocks largely suffered in October, owing to a combination of factors including the ongoing Israel-Palestine war, foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflow, surging US bond yields, and a strengthening US dollar.
