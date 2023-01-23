Market indices end in the green after 2 days of losses2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 04:38 PM IST
- The indices opened the day higher and continued to gain to reach a high of 61,113.27 on Sensex, but pared some gains before the close. Most of the index participants were in the green
Indian benchmark indices gained on January 23 after facing losses for 2 previous sessions driven by positive global cues and gains in IT stocks. At close, Sensex was up about 320 points, or 0.53%, at 60,941.67, while Nifty ended higher by about 91 points, or 0.5%, at 18,118.55.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×